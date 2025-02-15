Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257,784 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,569,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

