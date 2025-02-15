Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $151.76 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average of $173.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

