Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,446,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,798,000 after purchasing an additional 174,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,450 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,051,000 after purchasing an additional 190,796 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

