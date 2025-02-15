Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 30,060 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,060 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 344,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

