AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 66,711 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,711 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $94,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.72.
Deere & Company Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $480.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $485.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.49.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
