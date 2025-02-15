AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 252,557 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of CVS Health worth $57,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,366.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 80,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 75,172 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.71 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.