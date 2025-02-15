AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 222,980 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 222,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,988,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of Allstate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.50. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $209.88.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

