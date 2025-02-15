Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 71,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,947,346.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,633.56. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Innovation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

