Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Astrotech Stock Performance
Astrotech stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Astrotech has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.29.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 945.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%.
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
