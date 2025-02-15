Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Astrotech stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Astrotech has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.29.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 945.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

About Astrotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Astrotech worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

