Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 15th

Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, and Snowflake are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, deployment, or utilization of artificial intelligence technologies and solutions. These stocks may include companies that provide AI software, hardware, services, or platforms, and could involve industries such as healthcare, finance, automotive, and technology. Investors may be interested in these stocks due to the growth potential of AI technologies across various sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. 132,026,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,788,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. 25,048,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,947,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SoundHound AI stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 176,466,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,269,032. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.56. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,875,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,191. The company has a market capitalization of $311.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $985.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,070.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.00.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,211,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,991. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

SNOW stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,484. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $236.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58.

