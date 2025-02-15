Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $493,070.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,230. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 20,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $616,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,610.20. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,938 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.36.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.