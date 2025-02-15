Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.84. 5,675,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,017,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,665,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 2,344,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,528,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 831,705 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

