Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 82311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

Several brokerages have commented on APOG. Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

