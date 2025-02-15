Analyzing Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Chester Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $74.92 million 1.02 -$4.30 million ($0.50) -17.24 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Chester Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Territorial Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Territorial Bancorp and Chester Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $9.89, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Territorial Bancorp pays out -8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp -5.74% -1.72% -0.20% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; consumer loans; and multi-family mortgage, commercial business, construction, commercial real estate, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company is involved in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments comprising annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

