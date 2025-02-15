Analysts Set Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) PT at $12.33

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RANI

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

In other Rani Therapeutics news, insider Kate Mckinley bought 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,993.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 135,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.