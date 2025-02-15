Analysts Set Expectations for Organigram FY2027 Earnings

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Organigram in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Organigram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.91.

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 28.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organigram by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Organigram by 803.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Organigram by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

