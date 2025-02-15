Analysts Set Expectations for Organigram FY2027 Earnings

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Organigram in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Organigram Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Organigram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organigram by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Organigram by 803.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Organigram by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.