American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,339 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of American International Group worth $106,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,272,000 after acquiring an additional 457,821 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

American International Group Trading Down 2.8 %

AIG opened at $74.27 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.04 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.