American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.750-5.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

