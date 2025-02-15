American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.87 and last traded at $108.78, with a volume of 142963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.51.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,375,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,109,000 after buying an additional 132,971 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,168,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,524,000 after purchasing an additional 922,695 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 833,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,624,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,644,000.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.