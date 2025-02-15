Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Sells £290,015.84 in Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 11,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,521 ($31.73), for a total value of £290,015.84 ($365,029.38).

Alpha Group International Stock Down 0.4 %

ALPH opened at GBX 2,530 ($31.84) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,359.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,312.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.71. Alpha Group International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,610.40 ($20.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,630 ($33.10).

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

