Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 488,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Allot Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

ALLT stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $286.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.05. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

