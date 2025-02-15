Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Issues Earnings Results

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Zacks reports. Air Canada had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Air Canada Stock Performance

ACDVF stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.10. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

