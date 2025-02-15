AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.85.
AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.5904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
