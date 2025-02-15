ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 311428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,921,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 278,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1,572.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

