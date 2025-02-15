ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 69,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 798.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $11.65 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $923.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.
