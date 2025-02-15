Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $454.13.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

