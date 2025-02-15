Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

