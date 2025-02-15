Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,330 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,858,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $43.10 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

