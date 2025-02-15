ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. ABC Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 202,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 127,657 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 37,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 660,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 333,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

