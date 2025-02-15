ABC Arbitrage SA Takes $3.39 Million Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 576,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,484,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 780,339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 41,167.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 48.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 302,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

