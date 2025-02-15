ABC Arbitrage SA Invests $22.65 Million in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,667,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $22,646,000. Vodafone Group Public makes up 3.2% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ABC Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Vodafone Group Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.36 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

