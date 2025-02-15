ABC Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 994,980 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 994,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,000. América Móvil makes up about 2.0% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,545.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,380,000 after buying an additional 174,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in América Móvil by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

AMX stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

