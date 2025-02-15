ABC Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 2,120 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $673.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $709.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $900.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.