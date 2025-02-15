9,530 Shares in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Acquired by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,566,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,087 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 4,762.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter.

EVTR stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

