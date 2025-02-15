87,555 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 319,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,827 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after acquiring an additional 553,627 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

