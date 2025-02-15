42,432 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,693,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 14.5% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,324,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.35.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

