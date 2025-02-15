3,728 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

