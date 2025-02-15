28,841 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Purchased by Hickory Asset Management Inc.

Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAYFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May makes up about 1.0% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hickory Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 100.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $525,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

