2,741 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

