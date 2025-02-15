24,899 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Hickory Asset Management Inc.

Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,328,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $151.76 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

