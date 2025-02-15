24,351 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 3.0% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

