1,809 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP stock opened at $573.58 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $584.43. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.