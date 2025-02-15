13,473 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $184.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

