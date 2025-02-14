Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $395.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %

ZBRA opened at $323.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.98. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $248.27 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.