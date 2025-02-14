Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $427.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.25.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.21. 128,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,566. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

