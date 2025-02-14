Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Hexcel Q1 Earnings

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $64.16 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,996,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 395,744 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hexcel by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,482,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 122,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,803,000 after purchasing an additional 651,062 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

