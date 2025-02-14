Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Viper Energy stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

