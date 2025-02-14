YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

YETI Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 786,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,646. YETI has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

