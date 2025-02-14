Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 4.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 155,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Xylem by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.