Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.02 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 602043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 474,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $476,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

